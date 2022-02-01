Video
MCC starts special corona vaccination campaign

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

A driver being vaccinated in Mymensingh City bus stand area on Tuesday. photo: observer

MYMENSINGH, Feb 1: Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) opened a special corona vaccination campaign at bus stands in the district on Tuesday.
After vaccination campaign in markets in the city, the bus stand-based vaccination has been launched to vaccinate drivers, workers and labourers.
The campaign was inaugurated by MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu.
 Under the market-based vaccination, people of different classes and professions including potters, labourers and small traders were vaccinated.
The running campaign is being carried out in Maskanda Central Bus Terminal and Patgudam Inter-District Bus Stand.
Mayor said, there is no substitute of vaccine to prevent Covid-19 transmission. "We have made every effort to implement the instruction of prime minister to protect people through vaccination," he added.
"We are trying to make the vaccination programme more accessible to the people to make it more secure," he further said, adding, vaccines were administered on spots by registering for free in markets. Similarly, he said again, vaccination campaigns are now being conducted in bus stands.
"Our goal is to protect all citizens. We have plans to reach out to the marginalised people of the city," he maintained.
Chief Health Officer Dr. HK Debnath, Public Relations Officer Sheikh Mahabul Hossain Rajib, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumder and leaders of various transport organisations were present at the inaugural function. Later masks were distributed by mayor among crowds in Maskanda Bus Stand.



