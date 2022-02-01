Eight arrested in separate murder cases in three dists

Eight people including a couple have been detained in three different murder cases in separate drives in three districts- Khulna, Manikganj and Mymensingh, in four days.

KHULNA: Two youths were arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday night in connection with the murder of a young woman after rape in Uttardighi Village of Fultala Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested youths are Riaz Khandakar, son of Mosharraf Khandakar, and Md Sohel alias Imon Sarder, son of Minon Sarder, residents of Joginipasha Village in the upazila, said Lt Col Mohammad Moshtaque Ahmed, director of RAB-6, at a press briefing on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the headless body of a woman was recovered from a paddy field in Uttardighi village of Fultala Upazila.

Later, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Muslima Khatun.

The deceased Muslima Khatun used to live in a rented house in Damodar Village and worked in a mill called Ian Jute.

According to RAB-6, based on his conversation over mobile phone, Riaz called out Muslima from her house.

On January 25, he called Muslima on his mobile phone at night and asked her to come to talk about marriage. Then they brought her to a house in Mansur of Joginipasha, and brutally killed her there after gang-rape.

The RAB-6 said arrested youths also raped Muslima's dead body after murdering her.

Later, Riaz cut off her head with a sharp knife (locally known as 'boti') and the tied her hands and legs with a rope. The body was then dumped in a nearby paddy field.

Following the recovery of Muslima's headless body at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, her two elder sisters Aklima Khatun and Fatema Khatun identified the body. Examining the thumb impression, police also got confirmed that it was Muslima Khatun's body.

Later on Friday night, a team of RAB-6 nabbed Riaz Khondaker from Faridpur and Sohel from Fultala.

According to the confessions of the arrested persons, the RAB-6 members, later, recovered the severed head of Muslima from the bathroom of an under construction building in Joginipasha Village.

RAB-6 Director Lt Col Mohammad Moshtaque Ahmed said accused Riaz and Sohel are perverted type of youths. Riaz married four women. He has the fourth wife at his house. In spite of it, he collected Muslima's mobile phone number secretly and then developed a relation. Later, he called her out of home and then killed her after rape. Riaz also confessed that he developed sexual relations with many other girls earlier.

The deceased's sister Aklima Khatun said that Muslima received a call on her mobile phone at around 9pm on January 25. Then she left the house without telling anyone, but did not return. After receiving the news of the recovery of an unidentified body the next morning, she went to the scene and identified her sister.

Iliaz Talukdar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station (PS), said Muslima was a divorcee. She got introduced with Riaz over mobile phone three days before the incident. On Wednesday, they decided to meet with each other. At that time, Riaz kept his friend Sohel with him.

"Muslima was taken to an under-construction building in Joginipasha Village at around 9pm on Wednesday where both Riaz and Sohel raped her over two hours.

When Muslima understood that she became the victim of fraud, she started pleading by saying "Please let me go. I won't tell anyone about you. My father is sick and undergoing treatment at a hospital. I'll go to my ailing father."

But, Riaz and Sohel anticipated that they would be caught if they allowed Muslima to go.

Then they strangled her with a gamcha from behind and ensured her death, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a couple for killing a woman in Singair Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Sheikh Masud, 38, son of late Sheikh Siddique, a resident of Shologhar Khandapara area in Sreenagar Upazila of Munshiganj District, and his wife Rekha, 33.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Golam Azam Khan confirmed the information in a press briefing on Friday noon.

He said police recovered the half-decomposed body of Marzia Akhter, 30, from a canal in Singair Upazila of the district on January 14.

Following this, police arrested the couple on Thursday.

The arrested confessed of killing Marzia during primary interrogation.

However, they were produced before the court, the SP added.

MYMENSINGH: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four people in connection with the killing of an auto-rickshaw driver in Nandail Upazila of the district.

The arrested are: Md Shah Jalal Sikder, 25, son of Shahjahan Sikder Bachchu Mia, Md Shant Mandol, 20, son of Md Ujjal Mandal, Md Ashraful Islam alias Manik, 25, son of late Abdul Barik, and Monir Uddin, 26, son of Md Sohrab Uddin. They were arrested from Mauna Chowrasta in Ishwarganj Gazipur of the district at around 11:30 pm on Monday.

Additional SP Raihanul Islam said the accused killed an auto-rickshaw driver, named Mosharraf Hossain, 24.

Mosharraf Hossain along with his auto-rickshaw was going to Nadhi Hajipur Amer Morati Bazar area of Nandail Upazila from Battala Bazar in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila on November 2 last year.

The accused stabbed him on the way to snatch his auto-rickshaw, leaving him critically injured.

Later, Musharraf succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

Following this, DB Police arrested them after investigation.

However, the arrested were produced before the court, the ASP added.

























