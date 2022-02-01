Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Eight arrested in separate murder cases in three dists

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a couple have been detained in three different murder cases in separate drives in three districts- Khulna, Manikganj and Mymensingh, in four days.
KHULNA: Two youths were arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday night in connection with the murder of a young woman after rape in Uttardighi Village of Fultala Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The arrested youths are Riaz Khandakar, son of Mosharraf Khandakar, and Md Sohel alias Imon Sarder, son of Minon Sarder, residents of Joginipasha Village in the upazila, said Lt Col Mohammad Moshtaque Ahmed, director of RAB-6, at a press briefing on Saturday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the headless body of a woman was recovered from a paddy field in Uttardighi village of Fultala Upazila.
Later, the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Muslima Khatun.
The deceased Muslima Khatun used to live in a rented house in Damodar Village and worked in a mill called Ian Jute.
According to RAB-6, based on his conversation over mobile phone, Riaz called out Muslima from her house.
On January 25, he called Muslima on his mobile phone at night and asked her to come to talk about marriage. Then they brought her to a house in Mansur of Joginipasha, and brutally killed her there after gang-rape.
The RAB-6 said arrested youths also raped Muslima's dead body after murdering her.
Later, Riaz cut off her head with a sharp knife (locally known as 'boti') and the tied her hands and legs with a rope. The body was then dumped in a nearby paddy field.
Following the recovery of Muslima's headless body at around 3:30pm on Wednesday, her two elder sisters Aklima Khatun and Fatema Khatun identified the body. Examining the thumb impression, police also got confirmed that it was Muslima Khatun's body.
Later on Friday night, a team of RAB-6 nabbed Riaz Khondaker from Faridpur and Sohel from Fultala.
According to the confessions of the arrested persons, the RAB-6 members, later, recovered the severed head of Muslima from the bathroom of an under construction building in Joginipasha Village.
RAB-6 Director Lt Col Mohammad Moshtaque Ahmed said accused Riaz and Sohel are perverted type of youths. Riaz married four women. He has the fourth wife at his house. In spite of it, he collected Muslima's mobile phone number secretly and then developed a relation. Later, he called her out of home and then killed her after rape. Riaz also confessed that he developed sexual relations with many other girls earlier.
The deceased's sister Aklima Khatun said that Muslima received a call on her mobile phone at around 9pm on January 25. Then she left the house without telling anyone, but did not return. After receiving the news of the recovery of an unidentified body the next morning, she went to the scene and identified her sister.
Iliaz Talukdar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station (PS), said Muslima was a divorcee. She got introduced with Riaz over mobile phone three days before the incident. On Wednesday, they decided to meet with each other. At that time, Riaz kept his friend Sohel with him.
"Muslima was taken to an under-construction building in Joginipasha Village at around 9pm on Wednesday where both Riaz and Sohel raped her over two hours.
When Muslima understood that she became the victim of fraud, she started pleading by saying "Please let me go. I won't tell anyone about you. My father is sick and undergoing treatment at a hospital. I'll go to my ailing father."
But, Riaz and Sohel anticipated that they would be caught if they allowed Muslima to go.
Then they strangled her with a gamcha from behind and ensured her death, the OC added.
MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a couple for killing a woman in Singair Upazila of the district.
The arrested persons are Sheikh Masud, 38, son of late Sheikh Siddique, a resident of Shologhar Khandapara area in Sreenagar Upazila of Munshiganj District, and his wife Rekha, 33.
Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Golam Azam Khan confirmed the information in a press briefing on Friday noon.
He said police recovered the half-decomposed body of Marzia Akhter, 30, from a canal in Singair Upazila of the district on January 14.
Following this, police arrested the couple on Thursday.
The arrested confessed of killing Marzia during primary interrogation.
However, they were produced before the court, the SP added.  
MYMENSINGH: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four people in connection with the killing of an auto-rickshaw driver in Nandail Upazila of the district.
The arrested are: Md Shah Jalal Sikder, 25, son of Shahjahan Sikder Bachchu Mia, Md Shant Mandol, 20, son of Md Ujjal Mandal, Md Ashraful Islam alias Manik, 25, son of late Abdul Barik, and Monir Uddin, 26, son of Md Sohrab Uddin. They were arrested from Mauna Chowrasta in Ishwarganj Gazipur of the district at around 11:30 pm on Monday.
Additional SP Raihanul Islam said the accused killed an auto-rickshaw driver, named Mosharraf Hossain, 24.
Mosharraf Hossain along with his auto-rickshaw was going to Nadhi Hajipur Amer Morati Bazar area of Nandail Upazila from Battala Bazar in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila on November 2 last year.
The accused stabbed him on the way to snatch his auto-rickshaw, leaving him critically injured.
Later, Musharraf succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while undergoing treatment.
Following this, DB Police arrested them after investigation.
However, the arrested were produced before the court, the ASP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MCC starts special corona vaccination campaign
Eight arrested in separate murder cases in three dists
Four die of corona at RMCH, 1,023 more people infected in Rajshahi Division
Three including  newborn found dead in three districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Communication disrupted as bailey bridge collapses at Ujirpur
3 people murdered in three districts
Former Fulbari UNO Ashraful Siddique greeting newly joined UNO


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft