Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four die of corona at RMCH, 1,023 more people infected in Rajshahi Division

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 1: Another four people died in Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours ending on Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said one of the deceased died of Covid infection while other three died of symptoms.
Six more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the 24-hour time, taking the number of admitted patients to 63, he added.
The correspondents adds: A total of 1,023 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the division till Monday, taking the caseload to 1,11,016.
Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of Health, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure was showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 994.
The death toll reached 1,707 including 694 in Bogura, 329 in Rajshahi with 211 in its city and 175 in Natore. One new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.
Of the 1,023 new cases, 373 were detected in Rajshahi District, including 211 in its city, followed by 159 in Pabna, 134 in Sirajganj, 88 in Bogura, 77 in Joypurhat, 71 in Natore, 63 in Naogaon and 58 in Chapainawabganj District.
Of the infected people, 98,959 have, so far, recovered while 289 new recoveries reported during the time, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
MCC starts special corona vaccination campaign
Eight arrested in separate murder cases in three dists
Four die of corona at RMCH, 1,023 more people infected in Rajshahi Division
Three including  newborn found dead in three districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Communication disrupted as bailey bridge collapses at Ujirpur
3 people murdered in three districts
Former Fulbari UNO Ashraful Siddique greeting newly joined UNO


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft