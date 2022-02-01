Four die of corona at RMCH, 1,023 more people infected in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 1: Another four people died in Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours ending on Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said one of the deceased died of Covid infection while other three died of symptoms.

Six more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit during the 24-hour time, taking the number of admitted patients to 63, he added.

The correspondents adds: A total of 1,023 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the division till Monday, taking the caseload to 1,11,016.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar, divisional director of Health, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure was showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 994.

The death toll reached 1,707 including 694 in Bogura, 329 in Rajshahi with 211 in its city and 175 in Natore. One new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,023 new cases, 373 were detected in Rajshahi District, including 211 in its city, followed by 159 in Pabna, 134 in Sirajganj, 88 in Bogura, 77 in Joypurhat, 71 in Natore, 63 in Naogaon and 58 in Chapainawabganj District.

