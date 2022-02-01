Three including  newborn found dead in three districts

Three persons including a newborn child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Barishal and Tangail, on Sunday and Tuesday.

BAGASTIPARA, NATORE: An unidentified body of a woman, 70, was recovered by police from the Boral River in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Police Station (PS) and local sources said, seeing the floating body on the river in the morning, locals informed the PS. Police went to the spot and called CID crisis scene team for lifting the body. Later the body was recovered and brought it to the PS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Model PS Sirajul Islam said, the identify of the body could not be known. A process was under way to send the body to Natore Sadar Hospital for an autopsy report, the OC added.

BARISHAL: The body of a fisherman was recovered from the Arial Khan River in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon three days after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Masum Khan, 30, son of Ismail Khan, a resident of Gazipur area under Chandpasha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Masum Khan along with Delwar Hossain, 25, went to the Arial Khan River in the area at 3am on Thursday to catch fish.

At that time, a launch, named Awlad-4, hit their fishing boat, which left the boat capsized in the river.

Locals, later, rescued injured Delwar from the river and took him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

On information, a team of divers from local fire service station rushed in and conducted an operation to find out Masum Khan, but failed.

Masum had been missing in the river since then.

Later, some fishermen spotted his body in the river at around 5pm on Sunday, and recovered it with the help of locals.

Airport PS OC Kamalesh Chandra Halder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a newborn baby from the drain of Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as the child of Sonia, aged about 18, unmarried daughter of Sanir Molla of Bekra Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex sources said Sanir Molla's unmarried daughter gave birth to the child in the hospital at dawn.

After the child was born, Sanir Molla's wife and daughter went to a toilet along with the newborn. At that time, the other patients of the hospital heard the child's screaming.

However, the mother-daughter left the hospital in the morning.

Later, two street children spotted the throat-slit body of the newborn at the drain of the health complex at around 9am and informed the locals.

Being informed, police, later, recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nagarpur PS OC Sarker Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that Sonia and her family members were taken to police custody in this connection.









