Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:54 PM
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Three people including a prisoner have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Jhenidah and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Aleya Begum, 45, wife of Rabbel Ali, a resident of Fulbati Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Aleya drank poison in the house in the morning as she could bear her headache.  
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.
Later, she died on the way to the RMCH at noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
JHENIDAH: A prisoner has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Jhenidah Jail in the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Mofij Uddin, 35, was the son of Mojibor Rahman of Bagutia Village in Shailakupa Upazila of the district.
Superintend of Jhenidah Jail Rafikul Islam said Mofij was sentenced to five years of jail in a dowry case filed by his wife.
Following the case, the court sent him to jail on January 21 last.
However, he hanged himself with a towel from the grill of a toilet in the jail at around 11am.
Other prisoners saw him hanging and informed the guards.
After rescuing, the authority concerned immediately took him to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the prisoner dead, the jail superintend added.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: An auto-rickshaw driver has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a garage in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Alam, 26, son of Nur Mohammad, a resident of Sheikherkella Village in the upazila.
Wife of the deceased Rujina Akter said, "My husband went out of the house at about 5am. Later, we saw the body was hanging inside a garage nearby the house."
Pekua PS OC Kanon Sarker said police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


