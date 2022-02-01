Communication disrupted as bailey bridge collapses at Ujirpur



The broken bailey bridge at Ujirpur of Barishal District. photo: observer

No casualty was reported. But public suffering has been created as communication using the bridge got disrupted.

The bailey bridge is on Daberkul-Dhamura Road under Borahkotha Union in the upazila. Locals anticipated, the bridge got collapsed after beling failed to afford the heavy loaded lorry. Being informed, fire service and police members rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The iron bridge of about 50-metre long had been used by numeeous people and vehicles. Later the bridge turned risky and heavy vehicle moving over it was restricted.

Ccommunication disruptions were reported in 8-10 villges including Laskarpur, Gazirparh, Narsingh, Khatialparah, Borahkotha, and Dakkhin Dhamuda.

The rescue work is going on to lift the lorry as well as the excavator. It was confirmed by Borahkotha Union Chairman Advicate Shahidul Islam Mridha.

He said a bamboo bridge has been raised instantly to restore comunication in the locality.

Besides, he furher said, a girder bridge proposal has been sent to the ministry concerned.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranati Biswas said, the bridge is locally important. Local public representsatives and LGED authority have been asked for restoring the commication, he maintained.





















