Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Prisoner of generals

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

YANGON, Feb 1: Myanmar's latest democracy struggle enters its second year with its best-known figurehead, Aung San Suu Kyi, isolated from the fight, a prisoner of the generals behind the coup and facing the rest of her life in prison.
The Nobel laureate has been held since the putsch that ousted her government in the early hours of February 1 last year, ending a brief democratic interlude for the country and sparking huge protests.
Months before, her National League for Democracy (NLD) had swept nationwide elections and she had been preparing to begin another five-year term as the nation's de facto leader.
The daughter of an independence hero, Suu Kyi spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.
She has been jailed by the current junta for six years after being found guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, flouting coronavirus rules and incitement against the military.
She will remain under house arrest as she battles a slew of other charges, including a new trial for allegedly influencing electoral officials during the 2020 polls.
While Suu Kyi remains immensely popular in Myanmar, her legacy abroad was deeply tarnished by her government's handling of the Rohingya crisis.
There was global revulsion at a 2017 military crackdown that saw about 750,000 members of the stateless Rohingya minority flee burning villages to neighbouring Bangladesh.
And for many still fighting in Myanmar, the revolution must now go further than the movement that Suu Kyi led decades ago and permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.
Suu Kyi was born on June 19, 1945, in Japanese-occupied Yangon during the final weeks of World War II.
Her father, Aung San, fought for and against both the British and the Japanese colonisers as he jostled to give his country the best shot at independence, achieved in 1948.
Suu Kyi spent most of her early years outside of Myanmar -- first in India, where her mother was an ambassador, and later at Oxford University, where she met her British husband.
After General Ne Win seized full power in 1962, he forced his brand of socialism on Myanmar, turning what was once Asia's rice bowl into one of the world's poorest and most isolated countries.
Suu Kyi's elevation to a democracy champion happened almost by accident when she returned home in 1988 to nurse her dying mother.
Soon afterwards, at least 3,000 people were killed when the military crushed protests against its authoritarian rule.
The bloodshed was the catalyst for Suu Kyi.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says will not back down in face of US sanctions threats
Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Prisoner of generals
Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally
Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine, Russian 'security guarantees', says Kremlin
'Pegasus Spin' budget has zero for common people: Mamata
Japan parliament adopts resolution on China rights issues
UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'
Mamata blocks Bengal governor on Twitter


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft