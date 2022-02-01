Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine, Russian 'security guarantees', says Kremlin

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

MOSCOW, Feb 1:  Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed Ukraine tensions and concerns over security in Europe during a phone call, the Kremlin said.
"The leaders expressed their views on the situation regarding Ukraine as well as issues related to providing Russia with long-term and legally-binding security guarantees," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The call is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic discussions between senior officials from Moscow, the EU and Washington over the conflict in Ukraine and disagreements between Russia and the West over security concerns in Europe.
Fears of an imminent Russian incursion in Ukraine have grown in recent days, despite denials from Moscow and pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to avoid stirring "panic" over a massive Russian military build-up on the border.
The call Monday followed on from conversations Macron held recently with both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and comes as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions, the French presidency said.
It added that, during the call, Putin and Macron welcomed "positive progress" following talks between Russian, French, German and Ukrainian representatives, and supported further dialogue to implement Ukraine ceasefire agreements brokered in 2015.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia says will not back down in face of US sanctions threats
Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Prisoner of generals
Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally
Putin, Macron discuss Ukraine, Russian 'security guarantees', says Kremlin
'Pegasus Spin' budget has zero for common people: Mamata
Japan parliament adopts resolution on China rights issues
UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'
Mamata blocks Bengal governor on Twitter


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft