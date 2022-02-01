JU to hold in-person exams from Feb 7

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University have decided to hold in-person examinations from February 7.

However, the online classes will continue until further notice, said a circular signed by the acting registrar of the university Rahima Kaniz on Sunday.

According to the notice, from February 7 all practical classes and exams can be taken physically following proper hygiene rules.

The respective departments will take necessary steps in this regard, it added. -UNB







