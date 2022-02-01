Video
Attack on teacher in Sonargaon protested

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 1: Two cultural organizations - Udichi and Charan Sangrskritik Kendra - formed a human chain protesting attack on a teacher and her family members on Mayadeep of Nunertek in Sonargaon.
The programme was held in front of the Sonargaon Press Club at Uddabganj Upazila of Sonargaon on Sunday.
The speakers said Poet and social worker Shahed Kayes had established a school on Mayadeep of Nunertek for impoverished fishermen community.
They said as Shahed Kayes launched a social movement to stop illegal sand extraction from Nunertek to protect Mayadeep an influential quarter swooped on the teacher and her family members including a five-year-old child on the night of 22 January.      
The speakers demanded immediate pusnishment for those involved in the attack on the teacher and her family members. They, at the same time, also demanded that the district administration should come forward to protect the Mayadeep School built for the deprived children.
Udichi Sonargaon unit President Shankar Prakash conducted the programme while Charan Sangskritik Kendra organizer and SPB leader Belayet Hossain presided over the human chian.
Chairman of Subarnogram and Poet Shahed Kayes and Charan district committee Covener Pradeep Sarker also spoke on the occasion.


