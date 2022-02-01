

ONE Bank inks deal with Enam Medical College

Dr. Anawar ul Quader Nazim (PHD), Chief Executive Officer of Enam Medical College and Hospital and Md. Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid card holders with dependents will enjoy 25% discount on all Pathological, Bio-chemistry investigations, X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, ECG, Echo, ETT and Bed charges as OPD and IPD Services and 5% discount on all Medicine (Except Angiogram and foreign origin)round the year.

High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.

