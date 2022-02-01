

SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL inaugurated the outlets as chief guest.

These outlets are: Olir Bazar and Projapoti Bazar (Cumilla), Narjar Bari Bazar (Narsingdi), Shahar Bazar (Chandpur), Maligram Bazar (Faridpur), Bibir Bazar and Diabari Bazar (Dhaka), Durgapur Bazar (Rajshahi), Char Bangshi Bazar (Laxmipur) and Shashibhusan Bazar (Bhola).

Md. Tajul Islam and Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Directors, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Human Resources Division, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking Division were also present in the program. Managers of different branch, Agent of the outlets and local dignitaries also attended the programme.

















