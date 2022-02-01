

MBL holds training on foreign exchange transaction

Respective desk officials from International Division of Head Office and AD branches of the bank participated in the virtual sessions.

Mari Biswas, Joint Director, Statistics Department and Satta Deb Das, Joint Director Foreign Exchange Operation Department (FEOD) of Bangladesh Bank conducted the virtual sessions. S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President and Acting Head of International Division was also present at the virtual training.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.









Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual Training on 'Online Foreign Exchange Transaction Monitoring and Management System' recently.Respective desk officials from International Division of Head Office and AD branches of the bank participated in the virtual sessions.Mari Biswas, Joint Director, Statistics Department and Satta Deb Das, Joint Director Foreign Exchange Operation Department (FEOD) of Bangladesh Bank conducted the virtual sessions. S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President and Acting Head of International Division was also present at the virtual training.Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online programme.