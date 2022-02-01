|
UCB launches Visa business card
|
United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) launched UCB Visa Business Card on at the corporate office of the Bank on Tuesday, says a press release.
The exclusive new UCB Visa Business Card comes with a plethora of exciting features. UCB Visa Business Cards are of two categories: UCB Visa Business Debit Card and UCB Visa Business Credit Card.
Uzma Chowdhury, Director Finance, PRAN-RFL Group graced the launching event as Chief Guest. Arif Quadri, Managing Director of UCB was also present at the event as Special Guest.
Among others Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Mohammed Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director, UCB; ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary, UCB along with other senior executives and officials were present at the event.