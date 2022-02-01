Video
UCB launches Visa business card

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

UCB launches Visa business card

UCB launches Visa business card

United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCB) launched UCB Visa Business Card on at the corporate office of the Bank on Tuesday, says a press release.
The exclusive new UCB Visa Business Card comes with a plethora of exciting features. UCB Visa Business Cards are of two categories: UCB Visa Business Debit Card and UCB Visa Business Credit Card.  
Uzma Chowdhury, Director Finance, PRAN-RFL Group graced the launching event as Chief Guest. Arif Quadri, Managing Director of UCB was also present at the event as Special Guest.
Among others  Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director, UCB;  Mohammed Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, UCB;  Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Deputy Managing Director, UCB;  ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary, UCB along with other senior executives and officials were present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

