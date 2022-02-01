Deshal launches flagship store at Banani

Clothing brand Deshal launches its first flagship store at the capital's Banani Tuesday to continue its effort to carry an artist's work from the walls of the exhibition and transform it into a part of people's daily life.

The umbrella multi-category store brand now has six outlets, including the flagship store, along with its online store.

By 2023 Deshal wants to reach the doorsteps of the buyers with double the number of outlets across the country. Deshal, which began its journey in 2005 with a store at Aziz Super Market in Shahbag, has now spread to Sylhet and Chattogram.

From the beginning, the brand has tried to highlight the native and traditional culture, with a unique ethnic, artisanal positioning across the categories of fashion, lifestyle and home décor. UNB













