Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:52 PM
Home Business

360tf appoints Bangladesh Country Head

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Mir Shahriar Ahmed

Mir Shahriar Ahmed

To serve its clients better in Bangladesh, 360tf, a digital trade finance platform that connects banks and corporates from across the globe for seamless management of LC financing requirements, has recently appointed Mir Shahriar Ahmed as the Country Head in Bangladesh.
With over 20 years of experience as a Wholesale Banker, Ahmed has focused on Trade Finance business in esteemed positions with reputed financial institutions like Emirates NBD Bank, Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered Bank, says a press release.
Within only 5 months of beginning operations, 360tf has raised $1.5 million in seed capital. The company has amassed a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of 150 million+ and a user base of 110+ corporates from 7 countries including Bangladesh with an annual turnover of $10 billion. The round was led by industry scholars and professionals associated with the founders across 6 countries.   
Mir Shahriar Ahmed, Country Head, 360tf Bangladesh said, "Thanks to 360tf, for the omni-sector corporates on the platform, a process that was previously a tedious multi-channel exercise is now a simple single-channel access to a world of trade finance."
Pankaj Mundra, Chairman & Co-founder, 360tf said, "The 360 degrees of trade finance covered by us includes distribution of trade assets, open account financing, insurance, FX, and a few surprise offerings to provide a 'one-stop' shop for trade financing worldwide." He added, "We have received fantastic response from both SME and large corporate clients across the globe. We are aiming to onboard 1000 clients before this year ends."
Vikram Lodha, CEO & Co-founder, 360tf said, "We have brought down the turn-around time by more than 50%. Our customers process more than 50 LCs a month and utilize our flat pricing structure. They have realized significant gains in terms of time, effort, cost-savings, and operational efficiency by using 360tf."


360tf appoints Bangladesh Country Head
