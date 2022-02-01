‘Navana continues to evolve new business strategies’

Navana Group of companies is always strategic and in doing business and it turns no stone unturned in evolving new technology, the Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Arfadur Rahman Bunty told the Daily Observer explaining how it created a leading conglomerate.

He is fact the third generation chief executive of the Group which started with the country's legendary business icon Jahurul Islam in the 1960s. Islam initially started marketing Japanese Toyota cars popularizing the brand in Bangladesh.

Very quickly it catched people's eye and became best seller in the then East Pakistan and now Bangladesh. Never had it looked back while proliferating new businesses subsidiaries like real estate to LPG cylinder distribution, furniture and building many other institutions.

It is now one of the leading employers in the country serving the economy and developing the nation's socio-economic life.

Navana and Toyota's partnership made their joint venture the country's best pioneer in automobile industry. It led to the debut of the Islam Group which created one after another business subsidiaries and its triumph continues beyond the demise of the pioneer.

After his death, his brother Shafiul Islam Kamal got the responsibility to manage two brands, Navana and Hino Commercial Vehicles in 1996 and spread its wings ever since.

Navana LPG is now trying to fulfill consumers' need on a regular basis. On the other hand, Navana Real Estate has launched 70 plus housing projects suitable for middle income people to upper society offering luxury apartments. Its special condominium projects offer wealthy people to enjoy community living experience with many exclusive amenities.

The 'Navana brand' has created a certain long term customer base which can fulfill people's high expectation for creative design. "The name now symbolizes people's trust," said company chairman Saiful Islam Shumon .

Back in 2016, when Navana Group Chairman Shafiul Islam Kamal relinquished charge on being sick Group's Senior Vice Chairman Saiful Islam Shumon and Vice Chairman Sajedul Islam took the initiative to rebuild the business.

The CEO of Navana Group Wahed Azizur Rahman said, "Modernizing and development of business, planning new business investment, deciding a suitable management system and developing productive human resource is our first and foremost goal now".

To manage this group with new strategies, a team of proficient leaders are holding hands together. They are helping him to make this effective change with great responsibility.

Chief Human Resources Officer of Navana Group Istiaque Mahmud said, "We made significant changes to the process, how people used to get jobs and important positions within Navana Group. Now we are focusing on their capabilities to conduct their own designated work instead of looking into their family background or connections."

Navana group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Arfadur Rahman Bunty also said due to some unexpected activities by few employees in the group there was shake up in the overall business process for a while.

