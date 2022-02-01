realme to debut first phone with Snapdragon 680 in BD

Youth-centric brand realme had recently launched the world's first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 680 6nm chip in the global market to provide leap-forward performance to their young users worldwide.

Snapdragon is a suite of system on a chip semiconductor products for mobile devices designed and marketed by Qualcomm Technologies Inc. The smartphone is the first product of the realme 9 series which has been released in 2022. realme has plans to launch a 9 series phone in Bangladesh in February this year, says a press release.

The smartphone will give a phenomenal performance to the youth as it is facilitated with the latest 6nm 4G processor - Snapdragon 680 - which consumes 62% less power and affords 46% more performance than the 12nm processor.

The Snapdragon 680 has a 25% increase in CPU performance, faster launch, smoother application, and hassle-free page loading. In addition, with a 10% increase in GPU performance, the device provides an enhanced frame rate, effortless game experience, and minimal lag.

Moreover, this phone also comes with dart charging solution, big battery and nightscape camera, and an adaptive smooth display with higher refresh rate. With all these exciting features, the device is all set to take smartphone performance to another level.

Besides introducing top-notch phones, realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.







