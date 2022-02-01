Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP Star clients to get privileges at Go Kart, Chef’s Table

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

GP Star clients to get privileges at Go Kart, Chef’s Table

GP Star clients to get privileges at Go Kart, Chef’s Table

Grameenphone (GP) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Group to offer more privileges to its Star customers.
Recenly, Sheikh Md. Faruk Hossain, Director, Sales & Marketing, United Property Solutions Limited and Hasan Ahmed Towhid, Head of Loyalty Management, GP, signed the MoU on behalf of respective concerns during a signing ceremony held at United House, Madani Avenue, United City.
Under this partnership campaign, from now onwards, GP Star customers will be able to avail of special discounts at the newly-launched Go Kart arena and Chef's Table Courtside of United Group. GP Star customers can enjoy a 10% discount on Go Kart's ticket price and up to a 10% discount on menus of the restaurants at Chef's Table Courtside.
Meanwhile, Star Platinum and Platinum Plus customers will also get exclusive privileges under this partnership. Star Platinum and Platinum Plus customers can get an exclusive carbon card (membership) with year-long privileges at a lucrative price point. With this card, they can enjoy a 25% discount on Courtside Go Kart rides (yearly 100 rides) and up to a 10% discount on restaurants of Chef's Table Courtside.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Enam Medical College
SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets
MBL holds training on foreign exchange transaction
UCB launches Visa business card
Deshal launches flagship store at Banani
360tf appoints Bangladesh Country Head
Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights after 2019 crash
‘Navana continues to evolve new business strategies’


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft