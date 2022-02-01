Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022
Business

'Assam may be a good channel to expand BD-India trade'

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Feb 1: Although bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has been progressively increasing in recent years, transactions between Bangladesh's northern regions and Northeast Indian states have yet to take off.
There is a need to expand trade with Bangladesh due to various reasons that would prove beneficial to the Indian economy. Despite recent government initiatives on both sides to enhance total business turnover through increasing commerce between Bangladesh and the states of Tripura and Meghalaya, progress remains modest.
Assam, the region's largest state, has proven to be a mixed bag. Traditional Assamese apprehensions regarding Bangladeshis in general - an unavoidable result of the state's own historical evolution - have proven difficult to overcome. In times of emotion, the word 'Bangladeshis' in Assam typically refers to those who moved across from former East Pakistan and 'Bengalis' in general.
Assamiya misgivings against them are very well known among Bangladeshis. A scenario like this is rarely favourable to the healthy development of stronger regional cultural and economic links.
There are currently hints that both parties are more interested in breaking the current impasse. Observers have seen some good attempts by authorities in Bangladesh and Assam, in particular, to expand cross-border commerce and economic interactions. Bangladeshi ministers and diplomats have paid visits to Assam on occasion. Bangladeshis have been selling clothing and handicrafts during fairs and gatherings in Assam, while Assamese have done the same for comparable events in the neighbouring nation.
At separate formal fora, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Assam Chief Minister Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma both urged for deeper cooperation and cultural/economic exchanges. Earlier this year, during the summer, Bangladesh sent a unique gift of high-quality mangos and sweets to India, notably to the Indian Prime Minister and Chief Ministers in Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati, among other places. Many levels of Assam-Bangladesh interaction, particularly at the official level, reveal a widespread sense of discomfort. Until recently, Bangladeshi diplomats and officials in Assam barely communicated with the mainstream media, let alone engaged in any image-building activities.
During one of these rare - and brief - encounters between a Bangladeshi official and Assamiya journalists a few years ago, the unbridgeable divide in viewpoints on sensitive matters was shown.
Bangladesh is already a regional economic powerhouse. It had a lot to offer the northeastern states. Assam and other Northeastern states might use the rivers and new ports of Mongla and Chalna to transport their products to ASEAN nations and beyond and use it to expand trade with Bangladesh. By road, Assam-based enterprises could now reach Myanmar/Thailand areas, as well as the Bay of Bengal, given that bilateral transit rights were in place. Following Nepal's lead, the NE area might overcome the economic constraints of being landlocked.
    Prag News (Assam)




« PreviousNext »

