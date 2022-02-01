Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India to launch state-backed digital rupee, tax crypto

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

MUMBAI, Feb 1: India will introduce a state-backed "digital rupee" and impose a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies, the government announced Tuesday.
The plans are a blow to one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets, which has remained unregulated despite burgeoning local trading platforms and glitzy celebrity endorsements.
They make India the latest major emerging economy to rein in the sector, after China went even further in outlawing all cryptocurrency transactions last September.
"There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament, adding that the growth necessitated a proper tax framework.
Profits made trading cryptocurrencies and other digital assets will be taxed at 30 percent, while any losses from digital transactions will not be granted offsets against other income.
A one-percent tax will be deducted at the source for all digital asset transactions above an as-yet-unspecified threshold.
Sitharaman also said the central bank would introduce a "digital rupee", based on blockchain technology, by the end of March 2023.
"Introduction of central bank digital currency will give a big boost to (the) digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system," she said.
Cryptocurrencies have been under scrutiny by Indian regulators since first entering the local market nearly a decade ago, with a surge in fraudulent transactions leading to a central bank ban in 2018.
India's Supreme Court lifted the ban two years later and the market has surged since, growing by nearly 650 percent in the year to June 2021 -- second only to Vietnam, according to research by Chainalysis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year warned that Bitcoin presented a risk to younger generations and could "spoil our youth" if it ended up "in the wrong hands".
The government soon proposed banning "all private cryptocurrencies", but ultimately held back.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Enam Medical College
SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets
MBL holds training on foreign exchange transaction
UCB launches Visa business card
Deshal launches flagship store at Banani
360tf appoints Bangladesh Country Head
Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights after 2019 crash
‘Navana continues to evolve new business strategies’


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft