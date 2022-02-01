Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022
Samsung launches new flagship smartphone on Feb 9

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022
Business Desk

Samsung is all set to launch a much-awaited flagship worldwide through a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, next.
The "note-worthy" flagship device shall be assembled in Bangladesh, and as was the case with previous launches, is expected to be available in Bangladesh a week after the global launch, says a press release.
The elegant device is expected to be power-packed with a sleek design, incredible camera setup, fast Snapdragon processor, and a lasting battery. And just like its predecessors it is expected to be the biggest smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup.
The device will be launched via a Galaxy Unpacked event, unveiling the most incredible Galaxy devices. Earlier in January 2021, the Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, and Buds Pro were unveiled at an Unpacked event, introducing a revolution in capturing videos and photos. In August 2021, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Watch4, and Buds2 were also launched through this event.
This new flagship is expected to storm Bangladesh a week after its global launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 9th of February.
Combining the best features of Samsung, the next generation of the Galaxy S series shall deliver cutting-edge innovation with sustainable materials for an epic Galaxy experience. Moreover, this 'note-worthy' device shall be manufactured in Bangladesh.


