IMF, WB again postpone annual meeting in Morocco

WASHINGTON, Feb 1: The IMF and World Bank once again postponed the annual meetings set to take place in Morocco, pushing them back another year to October 2023, the institutions announced Monday.

Citing "continuing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic," and after consultations with the government, the statement said this year's meetings will be held in Washington. Marrakesh, which originally was to host in 2020, will be the site of next year's event.

The global development lenders hold their annual gathering of finance officials in October, moving every third year from Washington to a city in one of the member countries. With travel curtailed due to the ongoing risks of Covid-19, the 2020 meeting was held virtually, and the 2021 meeting in a hybrid format. AFP













