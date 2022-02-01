Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim BD net profit soars by a record 64pc

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Performance overview for the year ended 31st December 2021

Performance overview for the year ended 31st December 2021

Net Sales of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh in 2921 increased by 27% to Tk 20,534 million compared to Tk 16,222 million in the year 2020, Aggregates generated a sale of 350,000 tonnes volume in the first 9 months' time. This is the first of its kind local manufacturing of high grade Aggregates in Bangladesh.
The Profit after Tax (PAT)during the year up by 64% in 2021 vs previous year at Tk 3,882 million against Tk 2,361 million in 2021, says a press release.
As the company has successfully delivered superlative results during the year 2021,The Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limitedhas recommended payment of final cash dividend @25% at Tk. 2.50/- per Equity Share of Tk.10 face valueaggregating to Tk. 290 crore for the year ending 2021 which shows their renewed confidence in the sustainability of the Company.
Despite the uncertainty and disruptions surrounding Omicron, the Company believes that Bangladesh with its strong record of growth and sound economic policies will continue its growth momentum. The recent initiatives by the Government coupled with growth in Export and healthy GDP growth will fuel the business demand. There is a risk of increased production cost due to possible GAS and Fuel price hike. Improvements in inward remittances will help resurgence of rural demand.Additionally, Government impetus on infrastructure shall play a strong role in driving cement demand.
 "2021 has been an unprecedented year for everyone with so many external challenges. We are happy to deliver another year with record top-line improvement by 27% and net profit improvement by staggering 64%. We thank our employees for their resilience, which enabled us to navigate successfully in these difficult times, the press release quoted LafargeHolcim BD CEO Rajesh K Surana as saying.
He also said, It is the persistent focus of our colleagues on our key long term value creation drivers to become local leaders in innovative and sustainable solutions. During the year we successfully launched two new green and specialised cement products- "Water Protect" and "Shokti" which have received very good customer response. The Company's digital program reaching new milestones with the successful launch of the business channel "Shojon"and the "E-commerce" platform.
"We accelerated our focus on the usage of alternative fuels with our "Geocycle" business and launched Aggregates business. The Company today provides one of the most professional waste disposal services to a number of reputed business houses and is capable of disposing more than 50,000 tons of waste annually with the new automated waste feeding system. Our investment in state of the art aggregate manufacturing unit shall create local employment and save valuable foreign exchange while increasing the contribution to the exchequer," he said.
"We are moving into 2022 with the continued strong motivation and firmly on focus to achieve sustainable growth by further expanding our footprints in the building materials space as a unique solutions and service provider."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ONE Bank inks deal with Enam Medical College
SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets
MBL holds training on foreign exchange transaction
UCB launches Visa business card
Deshal launches flagship store at Banani
360tf appoints Bangladesh Country Head
Ethiopian Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights after 2019 crash
‘Navana continues to evolve new business strategies’


Latest News
Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP
HC seeks lists of illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, 4 other districts
RU student killed as truck hits bike on campus
'Our alphabet earned with blood,' says Joy paying tribute to language martyrs
Attenborough, WHO, Tsikhanouskaya among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Prove graft allegations or seek apology: 37 eminent citizens ask CEC
Shakib takes Barishal to top of BPL
70 poor women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Teacher held on charge of selling free textbooks
Child drowns in Bogura
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Sorry, says Johnson
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft