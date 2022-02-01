LafargeHolcim BD net profit soars by a record 64pc



Performance overview for the year ended 31st December 2021

The Profit after Tax (PAT)during the year up by 64% in 2021 vs previous year at Tk 3,882 million against Tk 2,361 million in 2021, says a press release.

As the company has successfully delivered superlative results during the year 2021,The Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limitedhas recommended payment of final cash dividend @25% at Tk. 2.50/- per Equity Share of Tk.10 face valueaggregating to Tk. 290 crore for the year ending 2021 which shows their renewed confidence in the sustainability of the Company.

Despite the uncertainty and disruptions surrounding Omicron, the Company believes that Bangladesh with its strong record of growth and sound economic policies will continue its growth momentum. The recent initiatives by the Government coupled with growth in Export and healthy GDP growth will fuel the business demand. There is a risk of increased production cost due to possible GAS and Fuel price hike. Improvements in inward remittances will help resurgence of rural demand.Additionally, Government impetus on infrastructure shall play a strong role in driving cement demand.

"2021 has been an unprecedented year for everyone with so many external challenges. We are happy to deliver another year with record top-line improvement by 27% and net profit improvement by staggering 64%. We thank our employees for their resilience, which enabled us to navigate successfully in these difficult times, the press release quoted LafargeHolcim BD CEO Rajesh K Surana as saying.

He also said, It is the persistent focus of our colleagues on our key long term value creation drivers to become local leaders in innovative and sustainable solutions. During the year we successfully launched two new green and specialised cement products- "Water Protect" and "Shokti" which have received very good customer response. The Company's digital program reaching new milestones with the successful launch of the business channel "Shojon"and the "E-commerce" platform.

"We accelerated our focus on the usage of alternative fuels with our "Geocycle" business and launched Aggregates business. The Company today provides one of the most professional waste disposal services to a number of reputed business houses and is capable of disposing more than 50,000 tons of waste annually with the new automated waste feeding system. Our investment in state of the art aggregate manufacturing unit shall create local employment and save valuable foreign exchange while increasing the contribution to the exchequer," he said.

"We are moving into 2022 with the continued strong motivation and firmly on focus to achieve sustainable growth by further expanding our footprints in the building materials space as a unique solutions and service provider."



