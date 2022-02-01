Consumers to get prepaid electric meters in Ctg, Cumilla, M’singh, Sylhet by 2025

The government is going to set up 10.20 lakhs smart prepayment electric meter at customers' premises and accordingly a project titled 'Smart Pre-Payment Metering Project in Distribution Zones of BPDB' has been proposed to the Planning Commission involving Tk 619.30 crore.

Bangladesh Power Development Board will impellent it by February 2025.The project has been recommended to be presented at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) as it has complied with the recommendations given at the meeting.

Of this, Tk 169.75 crore will come from government funds while Tk 328.87 crore will come from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as loan assistance and the rest Tk 120.78 crore from the BPDB's own fund.

If the project is implemented, the revenue collection will be 100 percent, the system loss will be reduced by one percent and the customers will be provided fast and hassle free service.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "If the project is implemented all customers of 25 sales and distribution departments under four distribution zones of Bangladesh Power Development Board, Chittagong, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Sylhet will be able to use smart pre-payment meters."

As a result, digitization of power distribution system, reduction of system loss, saving of electricity and improvement of customer service quality as well as 100 percent revenue collection will be possible.

The areas which will be covered by this meter are: Chattogram City Corporation, Sitakunda, Hathazari and Patia Upazila of Chittagong District. Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila of Cox's Bazar district. Bandarban Sadar upazila of Bandarban district. Rangamati Sadar upazila of Rangamati district. Khagrachhari Sadar upazila of Khagrachhari district.

Cumilla City Corporation, Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria district. Feni Sadar upazila of Feni district. Kishoreganj Sadar, Bajitpur and Bhairab upazilas of Kishoreganj district. Tangail Sadar upazila of Tangail district. Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh district. Sylhet City Corporation Upazila of Sylhet District.

Planning Commission officials said that the PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) meeting was held on September 5 last year after receiving proposals from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

According to project proposal, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is losing huge amount of revenue due to non-payment of bills in the existing postpaid metering system. In this metering system the system loss is relatively high.

Also, the current system does not have the capacity to prevent excessive load use and meter tampering. The use of smart pre-payment meters will reduce the system losses of the electricity distribution system on the one hand, and on the other hand will make it easier to collect 100 percent of the revenue by paying the electricity bills in time. Again, if the additional load of the load allocated in favor of the customer is used, it will be possible to disconnect the load by giving the meter tampering signal.

The main activities of the project are installation of 10.20 lakh single phase smart pre-payment meters, installation of 30,000 three-phase smart pre-payment meters, installation of data concentrator Infinit with 8,831 enclosure boxes, installation of 25 pre-payment meters handheld and 8,881 databases and consumer service networks will be set up.



















