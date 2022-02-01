BD migrants sent $1.7b home in January

In January, the first month of the New Year 2022, Bangladesh migrants have sent $1.7 billion remittances home, according to Bangladesh Bank latest statistics.

In Bangladeshi currency, the amount is equivalent to Tk14,620crore ( at Tk 86 per dollar). The amount was some Tk600 crore more than the remittance received in December last year. Compared to the same month last year (January 2021), remittances have decreased by Tk2,236 crore.

However, remittances in January this year were Tk602 crore which is more than in December last year, when the remittances from the migrants were Tk14018 crore.

Industry insiders say there are two reasons behind the increase in remittance inflows in the country. Increment of incentives to 2.5 per cent from the previous 2 per cent and the appreciation of dollar are the main two reasons of the rise in remittance inflow.











