Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 11:50 PM
Collaboration on garment workers’ healthcare discussed

Published : Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (3rd from right) and DMCH Director Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque (3rd from left) along with their companions pose during a meeting at the DMCH on Monday.

A delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) paid a courtesy visit to Brigadier General Md Nazmul Haque, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Monday.
They discussed how the BGMEA and DMCH can collaborate to ensure that garment workers and employees get healthcare services on a priority basis.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the apex body of the apparel industry places utmost importance on ensuring healthcare facilities for the apparel workers.
The BGMEA runs 12 health centres that provide healthcare facilities and medicines to more than 60,000 garment workers per year free of cost.
The centres also conduct awareness programmes on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, reproductive health and the use of contraceptives. Also, for the apparel workers, a full-fledged hospital is operational in Chattogram, Faruque said.
BGMEA vice-presidents Shahidullah Azim, Md Nasir Uddin; Assistant Director of DMCH Dr Md Ashraful Alam, and Associate Professor at DMCH Dr Md Imdadul Haque were present at the meeting.    UNB


