Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the four sessions, stocks rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), soared 71.31 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 6,997. Two other indices also closed higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 29.41 points to finish at 2,588 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 15.60 points to close at 1,497.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, also rose and amounted to Taka 13.52 billion, which was 11 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 12.15 billion.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 380 issues traded, 239 ended higher, 95 lower while 46 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. A total number of 238,787 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 288.33 million shares and mutual fund units.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also bounced back with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-rising 223 points to close at 20,522 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX soaring 135 points to close at 12,329.

Of the issues traded, 208 advanced, 73 declined and 24 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.














