Private sector credit growth increased in December

Private sector credit growth inched up further in December 2021 as the country's economy has entered into a recovery phase after Covid shock.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the private sector credit growth stood at 10.68 per cent year-on-year in December 2021 from 10.11 per cent in the previous month.

At the end of December, outstanding lending to the private sector stood at Tk 12,63,247 crore from Tk 11,41,303 crore a year ago. The growth has gradually increased after declining to a record 7.55 per cent in May 2021.

The growth in December, however, is still far behind the central bank's monetary policy target of achieving 14.8 per cent growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022.

'Though achieving the target would be difficult, but we are heading towards progress,' former Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Abul Kasem Khan told The Daily Observer on Tuesday.

Speaking about the business sentiment, Kasem said, 'Businesses were not in a state of panic now even after the effect of the new variant of the coronavirus.' 'We now know how to tackle the situation,' he said.

The country's economy has entered into the recovery phase in line with the global economy, he said, adding that the United States as well as the European economies has been on the recovery stage.

Growth in both the exports and imports reflects the country's economic recovery, Kasem said. However, the country's private sector credit growth has improved that much but it is progressing, he said.

The private sector credit growth was that significant even before the outbreak of coronavirus as the businesses had developed production capacities above their requirement, he said.

The overcapacity of the businesses, however, came as blessings during the coronavirus as many of them got the scope, he said, adding that the many factories had received additional orders during the pandemic as a number of competitors were unable to serve their buyers.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data showed that the country's export earnings in the just concluded year 2021 stood at record $44.22 billion with the highest-ever single month receipts in December.

Bangladesh posted in December the highest-ever single month export earnings of $4.9 billion, which is 48.27 per cent higher than the $33.09 billion achieved in the same month of 2020.

The country's import payments increased by 53.97 per cent year-on-year in July-November of FY22 as businesses initiated reloading industrial inputs with a view to meeting higher orders from the buyers.

In the first five months of FY22, the country's import payments rose to $31.17 billion from $20.24 billion in the same period of the previous year.

As a result, the country's trade deficit in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2021-2022 grew by 148.32 per cent or $7.48 billion, according to the BB's data.

In July-November of FY22, the country's trade deficit stood at $12.53 billion from $5.05 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The growth in export earnings was inadequate to contain the widening trade deficit because of a massive growth in import payments.







