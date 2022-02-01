Video
20-yr Master Plan for Ctg on cards

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jan 31: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken a project to prepare a 20- year long Master plan in order to make the port city a modern, developed and risk-free city aiming to connect it with the Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial Park.
The disaster management and Delta plan will also be included in the proposed master plan from 2020 to 2041.
In this connection, CDA has appointed Data Experts Limited, Tiller and EGS joint Venture (datEx-Tiller-EGS JV) as a consultant for the project.
Shahinul Islam, Chief Town Planner of CDA told the Daily Observer that the Master plan will be framed by the Consultant by 2024 next with an estimated cost of Taka 32 crore.
Earlier in 1995, CDA had formulated a 25 year Master Plan from 1996 to 2020.
So, the guidelines of the 1996 Master plan have expired in 2020 last.
Shahinul Islam opined that the new master plan will evaluate the 96 Master Plan guidelines.
"In the light of failure and success of the 1996 Master Plan, the proposed Master Plan will be prepared with the fresh ideas of Delta Paln and disaster management,' Shahinul said.
The existing areas of the CDA inluded in the Master Plan is around 1,152 square kilometre.
The plan will also include water logging removal, preserving hills to stop hill cutting, saving water bodies from being filled up; keeping playgrounds, open spaces and parks; and creating recreational centres in the metropolitan city.
After launching its journey in 1959, CDA had formulated the city's first Master Plan in 1961.  After independence, the government took the second master plan including structure plan, urban development plan and DAP in 1992. It approved the plan for 1,152 sq km area of the city through a gazette notification in March 1999.
In the new plan, the number of zones might increase to 47, including 41 zones in Chattogram metropolitan area, a zone each for every ward, and six wards outside the metropolitan area.
The major activities of CDA is to prepare master plan for city and the area in the vicinity and its continuous review, preparation of short term and long-term development programs for improvement and expansion of Chattogram city. This includes construction of new roads, widening and improvement of major city roads, construction of shopping complex, development of industrial and residential estates and commercial plots and other necessary urban developments, exercising planning control over the structure plan as per provision of CDA Ordinance and Government  approved Master Plan and Development control within the purview of Bangladesh Building Construction Acts, 1952 with its subsequent revisions.



