Fire breaks out at Ctg vegetable oil factory

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: A fire broke out at a vegetable oil factory in Agrabad area of Chattogram city Monday morning.

The fire started around 10:30am at Jasmir vegetable oil factory near Agrabad Sagarika Stadium,

said Shahjahan Shikder, Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

On information, six units of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 11:20pm, he added.

The origin of the fire could not be known yet, Shahjahan said. No casualties were reported. -UNB





