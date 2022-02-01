Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Climate change takes toll of crops

30-40 lakh hectares of land is affected by drought every year: BRRI research reveals

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

At least 30-40 lakh hectares of land is being affected by drought every year due to impact of climate change and also  thousands of acres of crop land also are washed away by the sudden floods, reveals a new research report.
Bangladesh Rice Research Institute ( BRRI) has conducted the research. The report suggested that such damage could be prevented if early warning system could be provided in the case of floods that washed away thousands acres of crop land every year.  
This fact came at a webinar discussion titled 'Integrated Rice Advisory System' organized by  BRRI
on Monday.
The study report reveals few concerning issues that is happening due to erratic pattern of weather linked with climate change such as if temperature increased by 35 degrees or more then rice becomes  burnt out (Chita), excessive heat and humidity lead to fungal diseases of the plant, increasing the number of insects, extreme salinity in the coastal area due to decreasing the percentage of rainfall.
 Md Farhat Rahman, Coordinator of Agriculture Weather and Crop Modeling of BRRI, who presented the keynote paper, said that the crops production could be increased by 7 to 10 percent if farmers follow the weather forecast.
Besides, farmers' income could be increased by 31 to 36 percent by reducing the production by 15 percent.
He also noted that at present only five per cent of farmers receives agriculture services by following advanced weather forecast.
Referring to this system, he mentioned that the crop production could be increased by at least seven per cent if all the farmers come under this facilities which adds 0.17 million tonnes of  crops ( Paddy), in national food basket.
The keynote paper also suggests farmers' income could be increased from Tk 51 to Tk 73 if they invest Tk 1 in the Weather Forecast system properly  to produce paddy.
Other speakers in the webinar also said that this advanced Weather Forecast could play an important role in ensuring  sustainable development by bringing all the farmers in the advanced weather warning fold.
Dr Md Shajahan Kabir, Director General of BRRI, said that the 60 percent of paddy production depends on the proper management.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20-yr Master Plan for Ctg on cards
Fire breaks out at Ctg vegetable oil factory
Climate change takes toll of crops
Blinken to speak with Lavrov today
Cold wave makes life miserable in Northern dists
Trial begins in murder case after 9 yrs
Major Sinha murder was premeditated
Pradeep main architect of 'gunfight'


Latest News
Trudeau tests positive for COVID, rips anti vaccine demo
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft