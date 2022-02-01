Climate change takes toll of crops

At least 30-40 lakh hectares of land is being affected by drought every year due to impact of climate change and also thousands of acres of crop land also are washed away by the sudden floods, reveals a new research report.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute ( BRRI) has conducted the research. The report suggested that such damage could be prevented if early warning system could be provided in the case of floods that washed away thousands acres of crop land every year.

This fact came at a webinar discussion titled 'Integrated Rice Advisory System' organized by BRRI

on Monday.

The study report reveals few concerning issues that is happening due to erratic pattern of weather linked with climate change such as if temperature increased by 35 degrees or more then rice becomes burnt out (Chita), excessive heat and humidity lead to fungal diseases of the plant, increasing the number of insects, extreme salinity in the coastal area due to decreasing the percentage of rainfall.

Md Farhat Rahman, Coordinator of Agriculture Weather and Crop Modeling of BRRI, who presented the keynote paper, said that the crops production could be increased by 7 to 10 percent if farmers follow the weather forecast.

Besides, farmers' income could be increased by 31 to 36 percent by reducing the production by 15 percent.

He also noted that at present only five per cent of farmers receives agriculture services by following advanced weather forecast.

Referring to this system, he mentioned that the crop production could be increased by at least seven per cent if all the farmers come under this facilities which adds 0.17 million tonnes of crops ( Paddy), in national food basket.

The keynote paper also suggests farmers' income could be increased from Tk 51 to Tk 73 if they invest Tk 1 in the Weather Forecast system properly to produce paddy.

Other speakers in the webinar also said that this advanced Weather Forecast could play an important role in ensuring sustainable development by bringing all the farmers in the advanced weather warning fold.

Dr Md Shajahan Kabir, Director General of BRRI, said that the 60 percent of paddy production depends on the proper management.







