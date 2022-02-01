Cold wave makes life miserable in Northern dists

People of the northern districts have been suffering immensely in the ongoing cold wave as the lowest temperature of the country has been prevailing in the area.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Depart-ment, the country's lowest temperature 6.0C (degree Celsius) was recorded in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district at 9:00am on Monday, while it was 6.8 degree Celsius on Sunday. It was the lowest temperature of the day.

Along with the Panchagarh district and the districts of Rangpur division, a mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over several parts of the country

including Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Feni, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Jashore, Chuadanga, Barishal and the region of Sitakunda.

It said the cold wave intensifies more at night in comparison to the day.

It may abate in some places, the Met office added.

According to the Met office, the cold air is coming from the Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making lives of people, especially the poor, miserable in the northern area.

Our correspondent from Tentulia and Panchagarh report, many of the people were seen lighting fire with straws and tree leaves to get respite from cold. People are confined indoors and rarely go out of home out unless compelled to. Those going out of home have been returning home as soon as possible.

As a result, the lower income people including the day labourers, rickshaw pullers and the homeless people have been suffering for want of warm clothes. Most of the day wage earners have been facing food crisis. Some people are going out to get work for survival with their families.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of cold-related diseases have increased in the northern districts.

Tentulia Weather Observation Centre Officer in-Charge Russel Shah said the temperature in the northern districts may rise from February 2.







