Trial begins in murder case after 9 yrs

The trial in the murder case filed over the death of over 1,136 people in the tragic collapse of Rana Plaza building, five and half years after the charge framing, began on Monday.

Wali Ashraf the complainant of the case and the sub-inspector of Savar police station gave his statement in the court of Dhaka District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan.

On July 18 in 2016 the then Judge SM Quddus Zaman of Dhaka District and Sessions Judge SM Quddus Zaman framed the charges against the 41 accused, including building owner Sohel Rana, in the murder case filed by police.

But the proceedings of the case remained stalled since then because of the stay order issued by the High Court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted the chargesheet in the case on April 26 in 2015 against 41 people.

A total of 594 people were made witnesses in the case.

Hundreds of people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 injured in the building collapse on April 24 in 2013.

The prosecution said the trial is stalled as some accused filed criminal appeals with the higher courts challenging indictment orders in the case.

The status of the trial proceedings in another case filed over violation of building codes is the same.





