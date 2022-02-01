Major Sinha murder was premeditated

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 31: Hundreds of people were seen distributing sweets on the court premises after a Court here sentenced former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and former inspector of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre Liakat Ali to death in the sensational Maj (retd) Sinha Rashed Khan murder case.

The people of Teknaf area also distributed sweets after the verdict was delivered on Monday.

Several thousand people gathered outside the court building after the District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail started reading out the verdict at 2:25pm.

The families of victims formed human chain in front of the Cox's Bazar courthouse to demand the death penalty for former Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das over the murder of retired army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

About 30 to 40 people lined up near the entrance to the district court around 10:00am on Monday, the day of the verdict.

The protesters claimed themselves to be the families of the people Pradeep killed and terrorised under the guise of an anti-drug campaign in the area. Pradeep was known for threatening to kill people in 'staged gunfights' with law enforcers and extorting their families for money.

Some of the protesters were carrying photographs of the loved ones killed in these alleged gunfights.

In July 2020, officers of the law in Cox's Bazar shot and killed retired army officer Sinha in an egregious abuse of their authority, sparking a public outcry.

While reading out the summary of 300-page verdict, the court in its observation said the killing was premeditated. "Sinha murder was premeditated," the court said in its observation.

After hearing the verdict, a loud commotion ensued in court whilst Pradeep remained silent, with the others bursting into tears.

The human chain started at 10:00am under the banner of Teknaf's general people and the Committee to Prevent Torture of Journalists.

According to Hamzalal, former member of the Teknaf Sadar Union Parishad, Pradeep Kumar Das had previously harassed and detained many others in Teknaf in false cases.









