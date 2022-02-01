Video
We'll be happy after verdict execution: Sister   

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Farhad Iqbal

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 31: Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan said they would be satisfied only after the execution of the verdict.
She told journalists at the Cox's Bazar court premises on Monday, "Our expectations have been met to a large extent but we will be satisfied fter the
execution of the verdict."
She said the seven persons who were acquitted have some sort of involvement in the murder and they would decide later on about filing an appeal against their release.
Sinha's mother Nasima Akhter went to Cox's Bazar to hear the verdict of her son's murder. She went to Cox's Bazar with her daughter Sharmin.  
Commenting after the verdict was announced, Sharmin said, "I could not be totally satisfied with the verdict."
Advocate Faridul Alam, Public Prosecutor of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court, said, "We got our expected verdict, so we are satisfied."
He said he will be satisfied if and when the verdict is carried out. He said no one should become the victim of extrajudicial killings. Everyone has the right to seek justice.
Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail on Monday announced the verdict in the Sinha murder case. Two accused have been sentenced to death while six others were given life term and seven other acquitted.
Meanwhile, in front of the Cox's Bazar court building, around 60 to 70 people formed a human chain, demanding highest punishment for Pradeep Kumar Das and all other accused.


