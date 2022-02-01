C-19 delays Uttara-Motijheel Metrorail project works

Due to Covid-19, the construction activities of Diabari in the capital's Uttara to Motijheel Metrorail project has been delayed. The duration of the project is being extended by 1.5 years. Besides, expenditure has increased in various sectors including land acquisition and construction. In all, the construction cost of Metrorail is going to increase by Tk 11,486.92 crore or 52.25 per cent.

According to sources, the country's first metro rail is being built from Diabari in the capital's Uttara to Motijheel, though it will be extended to Kamalapur. That is why the design is going on after the survey of Motijheel-Kamalapur section.

According to sources, Metrorail's revised development project proposal

(RDPP) was finalised last month.

On December 7, it was sent to the Road Transport and Highways Department. The PIC (Project Steering Committee) meeting of the project was held recently. It detailed the increase in expenditure.

According to the meeting, the construction project of Uttara-Motijheel Metrorail or Mass Rapid Transit-6 (MRT-6) was approved in July 2012. Initially, the cost of the project was estimated at Tk 21,985.07 crore. However, it is increasing to Tk 33,472 crore.

In other words, the construction cost of metro rail is increasing by Tk 11,486.92 crore or 52.25 per cent. Of this, only Tk 200 crore has been spent on electricity bills.

Initially, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was to provide a loan of Tk 16,594.59 crore for the construction of MRT-6. And the government is supposed to give Tk 5,390.48 crore.

However, as amended, JICA will give a loan of Tk 19,675.70 crore. The government will provide Tk 8,405.81 crore.

Meanwhile, the Uttara-Agargaon section of the Metrorail is targeted to be inaugurated in December this year. The Agargaon-Motijheel section will be inaugurated in December 2023.

However, the project including construction and post-construction up to Motijheel-Kamalapur will be completed by December 2025. It is currently targeted to be completed by June 2024.

The meeting highlighted several reasons and sectors for the increase in project cost. Of this, Tk 577.79 crore is for general consultancy and transit.

Expenditure on the Oriented Development consulting sector is increasing by Tk 135 crore. Besides, additional Tk 782.27 crore will be required in the CD-VAT sector. The expenditure is increasing mainly because the government has increased the tax from 13.42 to 16 per cent. Expenditure in the price contingency sector is increasing by Tk 116.80 crore.

Meanwhile, the extension of 1.16 km from Motijheel to Kamalapur will cost Tk 714.56 crore for construction, Tk 322.48 crore for installation of electrical and mechanical systems (E&M) and Tk 50.15 crore for rolling stock (engine-coach) sector. In other words, the expenditure for the extra part is increasing to a total of Tk 1,087.19 crore.

According to the Bridge Department, the progress of the section from Metrorail Line-6 from Uttara third phase to Agargaon is 79.61 per cent.

Metrorail is expected to start passenger transport on the route in December next year, with load and performance tests being carried out. Work is progressing at a fast pace. The Metrorail line from Diabari to Agargaon has already been completed. Agargaon to Motijheel work is going on. The work of laying a 1.5 kilometre rail tract in this part has already been completed. The construction work of the stations in this part is also going on at a fast pace.

According to sources, Dhaka Metro Rail is one of the 8 priority projects of the government. The Padma Bridge has cost Tk 30,192 crore which will add 1.28 per cent to the country's GDP. If the extra money requested is approved, then the Metrorail project will be more expensive than the Padma Bridge and its total cost will be Tk 33,482 crore.

According to the data provided by the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the contribution of metro rail to the country's GDP will be more than Padma bridge. This will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka. According to ARI, the traffic jam causes a loss of Tk 550,685 crore annually.

If the project is implemented, the metro rail will be able to carry 60,000 people per hour. The current travel time between Uttara and Motijheel will be reduced from about 2 hours to only 40 minutes.









