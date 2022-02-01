Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Omicron amps up concerns about long Covid and its causes

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

NEW YORK, Jan 31: More than a year after a bout with Covid-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.
Long Covid has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother.
"Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?" said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. "I want my life back.''
More than a third of Covid-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long Covid cases.
Could it be an autoimmune disorder? That could help explain why long Covid-19 disproportionately affects women, who
are more likely than men to develop autoimmune diseases. Could microclots be the cause of symptoms ranging from memory lapses to discolored toes? That could make sense, since abnormal blood clotting can occur in Covid-19.
As these theories and others are tested, there is fresh evidence that vaccination may reduce the chances of developing long Covid.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20-yr Master Plan for Ctg on cards
Fire breaks out at Ctg vegetable oil factory
Climate change takes toll of crops
Blinken to speak with Lavrov today
Cold wave makes life miserable in Northern dists
Trial begins in murder case after 9 yrs
Major Sinha murder was premeditated
Pradeep main architect of 'gunfight'


Latest News
Trudeau tests positive for COVID, rips anti vaccine demo
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]yobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft