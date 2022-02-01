Omicron amps up concerns about long Covid and its causes

NEW YORK, Jan 31: More than a year after a bout with Covid-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.

Long Covid has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother.

"Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?" said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. "I want my life back.''

More than a third of Covid-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long Covid cases.

Could it be an autoimmune disorder? That could help explain why long Covid-19 disproportionately affects women, who

are more likely than men to develop autoimmune diseases. Could microclots be the cause of symptoms ranging from memory lapses to discolored toes? That could make sense, since abnormal blood clotting can occur in Covid-19.

As these theories and others are tested, there is fresh evidence that vaccination may reduce the chances of developing long Covid. -AP









