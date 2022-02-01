Covid cases rise by 48.6pc last week: DGHS

The number of deaths, patient identification, sample testing and recovery due to Covid-19 has all increased in the last week as compared to the previous week.

The number of patients is increasing day by day due to the wave of highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said this in a weekly review on Monday.

According to the DGHS, 100,196 people were newly identified with coronavirus last week (January 24 to January 30). In the previous week (January 17 to January 23), 67,425 people were identified. The number of patients has increased by 48.6 per cent in one week.

Last week, 140 people died of Covid-19. 79 people died in the previous week. The death rate has increased by 77.2 per cent.

In addition to new infection and deaths, the number of sample tests and patients recovering in the past week has also increased compared to the previous week.

Last week, 316,444 samples of coronavirus were

tested. In the previous week, 255,455 samples were tested. Sample tests increased by 23.9 per cent.

Even in the last week, 8,784 people recovered from coronavirus. 3,968 people had recovered in the previous week. Some 1,988 people had recovered before the previous week. The recovery rate has increased to 121.4 per cent.







