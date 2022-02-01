Death from corona 31, positivity rate 29.77



A long queue of people waiting for corona vaccine in front of the Councilor's Office at Nayatola in Moghbazar of the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 31 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.The death toll now stands at 28,394. Some 13,501 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,798,833.Besides, 2,568 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease. The total number of recovery now stands at 1,568,213 while the overall recovery rate is 87.18, according to a pressrelease issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged positivity rate of 29.77 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.27 percent. The death rate is now 1.58 percent.In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,358 samples.Among the deaths, 16 were reported in the Dhaka Division, two in Chattogram, five in Khulna, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh division and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.The total number of patients affected by Omicron is now 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 363 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.