Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death from corona 31, positivity rate 29.77

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Staff Correspondent

A long queue of people waiting for corona vaccine in front of the Councilor's Office at Nayatola in Moghbazar of the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A long queue of people waiting for corona vaccine in front of the Councilor's Office at Nayatola in Moghbazar of the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 31 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday.
The death toll now stands at 28,394. Some 13,501 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,798,833.
Besides, 2,568 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease. The total number of recovery now stands at 1,568,213 while the overall recovery rate is 87.18, according to a press
release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of 29.77 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.27 percent. The death rate is now 1.58 percent.
In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 45,358 samples.
Among the deaths, 16 were reported in the Dhaka Division, two in Chattogram, five in Khulna, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh division and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.
 The total number of patients affected by Omicron is now 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 363 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 287 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20-yr Master Plan for Ctg on cards
Fire breaks out at Ctg vegetable oil factory
Climate change takes toll of crops
Blinken to speak with Lavrov today
Cold wave makes life miserable in Northern dists
Trial begins in murder case after 9 yrs
Major Sinha murder was premeditated
Pradeep main architect of 'gunfight'


Latest News
Trudeau tests positive for COVID, rips anti vaccine demo
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft