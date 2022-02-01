Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pradeep, Liakat to hang for Sinha murder

Six get life time term for abetting the murder, 7 others acquitted

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Mamunur Rashid with Farhad Iqbal

Pradeep, Liakat to hang for Sinha murder

Pradeep, Liakat to hang for Sinha murder

COX'S BAZAR, Jan, 31: A court here has handed down death penalty to former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, former Sub-Inspector Liakat Ali for killing retired Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan on July 31 in 2020.
Besides, the court sentenced six others to life term imprisonment while acquitted seven others as allegation brought against them could not be proven.
The six are dismissed Sub-Inspector (SI) Nandadulal Rakkhit, constables Sagar Deb and Rubel Sharma and police informants Md Nezamuddin, Nurul Amin and Ayaz Uddin.
Md Nezamuddin,  Ruhul Amin and Ayaz Uddin were also fined Tk 50,000, in default, they will have to serve six more months in jail.
The acquitted accused in the case are the then Baharchhara police investigation centre assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia and
constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain and Abdullah Al Mamun and the then Cox's Bazar-based Armed Police Battalion sub-inspector Shahjahan and constables Rajib and Abdullah, said Mohammad Jahangir, a lawyer representing the plaintiff of the case.
The District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused on Monday.
At night on July 31 in 2020, Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
The 36-year-old former army officer, who served at the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the President and Prime Minister, had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests.
Police then conducted a raid in Nilima resort where Sinha had been staying and arrested two members of his video team, Shipra Debnath and Tahsin Rifat Nur. Though Tahsin was later released, police arrested Shipra and Sifat and sent them to jail. The two were later released on bail.
Of the four cases, police filed three cases, two with Teknaf police station and one with Ramu police station. Two cases were filed over narcotics and another for attacking police
He had been staying at a resort in Cox's Bazar's Himchhari with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.
On August 5, five days after the incident, Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a murder case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court, accusing former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, sub-inspector Liakat Ali, sub-inspector Nandadul and six others. Besides, police also filed three cases (Two with Teknaf Police Station and one with Ramu Police Station) being the plaintiff. The four cases were later handed over to the RAB-15 for investigation.
Later, on August 6, 2020, seven policemen, including Pradeep and Liakat, surrendered to the court. They were also suspended from their jobs.
During the investigation, the RAB-15 arrested seven more people including three local villagers, three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and OC Pradeep's bodyguard as their involvement was found in Sinha murder.
Later, on June 24 in 2020, chargesheeted accused constable Sagar Deb surrendered to the court. With his surrender, all the 15 accused were brought under the law.
On December 13 in 2020, Investigation Officer (IO) and RAB-15 Cox's Bazar's Senior Assistant Police Superintendent Md Khairul Islam submitted charge-sheet in the case to the court, accusing 15 persons including OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Liakat Ali.
In the charge-sheet, the IO termed Sinha murder as a "planned and cold-blooded murder" mentioning the names of 83 persons as witnesses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20-yr Master Plan for Ctg on cards
Fire breaks out at Ctg vegetable oil factory
Climate change takes toll of crops
Blinken to speak with Lavrov today
Cold wave makes life miserable in Northern dists
Trial begins in murder case after 9 yrs
Major Sinha murder was premeditated
Pradeep main architect of 'gunfight'


Latest News
Trudeau tests positive for COVID, rips anti vaccine demo
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft