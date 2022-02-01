Video
PM's 'no' to rice import in private sector

She asks ministry, DG Food to enhance market monitoring

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Staff Correspondent

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hasn't given her consent to the Food Ministry's proposal to allow the rice import at the private sector reducing the import tariff to curb the rising rice price in the market.
Rejecting the proposal of the Food Ministry, she asked the ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food) officials to enhance vigilance in the market, saying, "It's possible to bring stability to rice price in the market through market monitoring during the Aman season instead of allowing rice imports."
Responding to the
proposal of the Food Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office recently sent a letter to the ministry with the instruction of the Premier, according to the officials of the Food Ministry.
When asked, Food Ministry Additional Secretary (Procurement and Supply Division) Khwaja Abdul Hannan told this correspondent, "The PM has directed to focus on monitoring in the rice market. We will do that. In the meantime, the PM's instructions have been forwarded to the DG Food authority and asked the authority to take necessary measures in this regard."
Earlier on January 17 this year, the Food Ministry had sent a summary to the Prime Minister requesting her for giving permission to import rice at the private level by reducing tariffs to curb rising rice market.
Referring to the letter, the PM's office said in a directive on 'importing rice at private level with the aim of ensuring food security and keeping rice prices stable in the rice market', the Prime Minister has kindly instructed the following.
The PMO letter also said that the farmers have been releasing now their Aman crops in the market. If the authority allows rice import now, the famers will be loser. So, the authority should enhance market monitoring and take necessary steps, so that no one can increase rice price illogically.
In this situation, the Food Secretary was requested in the letter to take necessary action as per the instructions of the Prime Minister.
It said that regular market monitoring is needed to be intensified and it's requested to send a report on market monitoring through the appropriate authority to the ministry on regular basis.
Even though the current Aman season is still going on and the government's internal procurement drive is ongoing, the price of rice is not decreasing. The price of coarse rice has risen to Tk 50 to 52 per kg.
The general people are uncomfortable with the rising price of rice. Demands of tackling rice price have arisen from various corners to bring it in comfortable level.


