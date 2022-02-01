

BASIC Bank opens four sub-branches

The Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Md. Anisur Rahman presided over the programme. Among others- Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Abdur Rahim and Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors (DMD), Company Secretary Md. Hasan Imam, controlling branch managers, Sub-branch managers of BASIC Bank and local businessmen, social elites were present in the ceremony. State owned BASIC Bank Limited has opened four sub-branches located at Uttarkhan, Dhaka; Buschi Bazar, Cumilla; Paisharhat, Barishal and Gaibandha. Prof. Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of BASIC Bank inaugurated the sub-branches through virtual platform as chief guest on Monday, says a press release.While Md Razib Pervez, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md Abdul Khaleque Khan, Directors of BASIC Bank attended the programme as special guests.The Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Md. Anisur Rahman presided over the programme. Among others- Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md. Abdur Rahim and Abu Md. Mofazzal, Deputy Managing Directors (DMD), Company Secretary Md. Hasan Imam, controlling branch managers, Sub-branch managers of BASIC Bank and local businessmen, social elites were present in the ceremony.