

NBL holds workshop on risk management

36 (Thirty-six) officers from the bank's head office and different branches participated in the workshop.

Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank has inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest while Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank presided over the programme.





















National Bank Ltd's (NBL) Risk Management Division has recently organised a day-long workshop on "Risk Management and the Regulatory Requirements" at the Training Institute of the Bank recently, says a press release.36 (Thirty-six) officers from the bank's head office and different branches participated in the workshop.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank has inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest while Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank presided over the programme.