IBBL awarded as Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in BD

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd has been awarded as 'Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Bangladesh' in 7th Islamic Retail Banking Awards conferred by UK-based Cambridge IFA and Islamic Retail Banking Awards, says a press release.The award is based on a global ranking of Islamic banks and retail financial institutions from USA, Asia and Africa carried by Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL handed over the recently received award to Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank.The same organisation also awarded Islami Bank as the 'Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in Asia'.