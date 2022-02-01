

AB Bank inks deal with GP

Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer and Masood Parvez, Head of Emerging Business of Grameenphone Ltd along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.





















AB Bank Ltd and Grameenphone Ltd signed MoU recently. Under this agreement, AB Bank's selected customers will be able to enjoy Grameenphone's internet data as a gift. Grameenphone will also support AB Bank in the bank's digital service, says a press release.Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited, Kazi Mahboob Hassan, Chief Business Officer and Masood Parvez, Head of Emerging Business of Grameenphone Ltd along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.