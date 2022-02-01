Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mahbubur Rahman becomes Chairman of BPDB

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman

Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman

Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman has taken over the charge of chairman of   Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Monday. He is the 38th chairman of this organization. Before joining as chairman, he was Member (Company Affairs) of BPDB, says a press release.
Md Mahbubur Rahman obtained B.Sc. Engineering (Civil) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986. He did his M.Sc. Engineering (Hydro-Power) degree from the Norwegian University of Engineering and Technology, Norway in 1995 with a full scholarship from the Norwegian government.
He later obtained MBA degree from Bangladesh. Besides, he completed        various professional courses from Oxford University in the United Kingdom, Kochi University of Japan and Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.
Md Mahbubur Rahman joined Siddhirganj Power Station of Bangladesh Power Development Board on September 1, 1986 as an Assistant Engineer. Later he worked as Sub-Divisional Engineer and Executive Engineer at Siddhirganj 210 MW Thermal Power Station Construction Project, as Director IPP Cell-1, Director IPP Cell-3 and as Chief Engineer of Private Generation. Later he also served as Member (Distribution) of BPDB.
Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman visited various countries including USA, Russia, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Switzerland for training and professional purposes during his long career.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BASIC Bank opens four sub-branches
NBL holds workshop on risk management
IBBL awarded as Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in BD
AB Bank inks deal with GP
High gas prices to hit demand in 2022: IEA
Mahbubur Rahman becomes Chairman of BPDB
Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings
US-Bangla Airlines launches Dhaka-Sharjah flights


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft