Mahbubur Rahman becomes Chairman of BPDB



Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman

Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman has taken over the charge of chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Monday. He is the 38th chairman of this organization. Before joining as chairman, he was Member (Company Affairs) of BPDB, says a press release.Md Mahbubur Rahman obtained B.Sc. Engineering (Civil) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1986. He did his M.Sc. Engineering (Hydro-Power) degree from the Norwegian University of Engineering and Technology, Norway in 1995 with a full scholarship from the Norwegian government.He later obtained MBA degree from Bangladesh. Besides, he completed various professional courses from Oxford University in the United Kingdom, Kochi University of Japan and Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia.Md Mahbubur Rahman joined Siddhirganj Power Station of Bangladesh Power Development Board on September 1, 1986 as an Assistant Engineer. Later he worked as Sub-Divisional Engineer and Executive Engineer at Siddhirganj 210 MW Thermal Power Station Construction Project, as Director IPP Cell-1, Director IPP Cell-3 and as Chief Engineer of Private Generation. Later he also served as Member (Distribution) of BPDB.Engr. Md Mahbubur Rahman visited various countries including USA, Russia, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Switzerland for training and professional purposes during his long career.