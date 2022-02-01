Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings

LONDON, Jan 31: Ryanair slashed losses in the final quarter of 2021 but the emergence of the Omicron variant cut into the normally busy winter holiday travel season, the no-frills airline said Monday.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary said the reporting period started well, with strong bookings as there was "less confusion" about the British government's "absurd 'traffic light system'" to rank Covid risks from countries. Britain is a key market for the airline based in neighbouring Ireland and which flies throughout Europe. Bookings continued to improve in November but "the sudden emergence of the Omicron variant" and "the media hysteria it generated" forced European governments to reimpose travel restrictions towards the end of the quarter, O'Leary said. AFP



















