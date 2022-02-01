US-Bangla Airlines launches Dhaka-Sharjah flights

Private carrier US-Bangla Airlines launched direct flights to the UAE's Sharjah at 9pm Sunday from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Initially, US-Bangla will operate flights on the Dhaka-Sharjah-Dhaka route six days a week.

The flights will leave Dhaka at 9pm daily, except Saturday, and reach Sharjah at 12.30am (local time).

The return flights will leave Sharjah for Dhaka on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1.30am (local time) and reach Dhaka at 8am.

The flights will also leave Sharjah for Chattogram at 1.30am on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and land in the port city at 8am. US-Bangla started operating flights to the UAE's Dubai on February 1 last year. UNB

















