

MGI gives motorbikes to CP programme winners

In an event held Monday in Meghna Group of Industries (MGI)'s office `Fresh House', the high officials handed over a Scooty and 2 Motorbikes as the top 3 prizes to the Career-related Programme winners of Fresh Premium Tea Bags and No.1 Tea Bags.Mohammad Ali from Chattogram won aScooty. Harunur Rashid from Gazipur and Mamunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj won two motorbikes respectively as part of the Career-related Programme. Following them, the other winners also got attractive prizes, as those are in the process to be sent to them, through MGI's representatives due to COVID-19 restrictions.On behalf of MGI, Senior General Manager & Head of Accounts S.M. Muzibur Rahman and General Manager, Accounts(FMCG) BablaBasu handed over the gifts to the winners. Other high officials from MGI were also present in the gift handover ceremony.